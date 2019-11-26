Ahh, the holiday season is upon us. You can really feel it in Galveston. When you hear what the town has to offer, you will be checking your calendar to see when you can work these into your schedule.

Here are five events you won’t want to miss:

1. Polar Express train ride

After being greeted by Santa and his helpers, passengers will get hot chocolate and treats as they read along with the children’s book, “The Polar Express.” There will also be singing and a special first gift of Christmas for each passenger.

2. Festival Lights at Moody Garden

View more than 1 million lights, as well as lighted scenes, along the mile-long trail. There is also an outdoor skating rink, hot chocolate, festive food, holiday buffets, live entertainment and more.

3. The 46th annual Dickens on the Strand

Galveston’s Strand Street is transformed into the Victorian London of Charles Dickens in the Christmas festival.

4. Holiday Splash at Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark

What a Texas way to celebrate! Learn to surf with Santa, see the Bahn Borealis light show and more in the Houston area’s only indoor waterpark.

5. Miracle Pop-up Bar at Daquiri Time Out

This Christmas-themed pop-up bar serves only specialty holiday drinks from around the world, and only for a short time in select areas. Know a Grinch? Take them here and their heart will grow three sizes.

There are plenty more events and activities happening in Galveston to fully immerse yourself in the holiday spirit. Click here to find out what other events you won’t want to miss out on.