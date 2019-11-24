The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether you just bought a new house, you’re sprucing things up for the holidays or you’re simply wanting to redecorate a room in your home, there are ways to make the process as simple and easy as possible.

Star Furniture’s interior design experts offered some tips on how you can decorate your home on a budget -- the right way.

Determine your total budget

The first step is to determine your total budget. This number should be the maximum amount you’re willing to spend on all the furniture you need. If you use a range, make sure to have a hard-and-fast total you will not spend past.

Make a thorough shopping list

Once you’ve figured out your total budget, it’s time to create a shopping list.

While you may not be able to anticipate every item you need, it’s a good idea to create a list of each item you’re looking to purchase. Write each item down, along with a general price range for how much each of these items tends to cost.

If you’re furnishing a new house and have lots of furniture needs, it might help to break down the items by room.

Your living room list, for example, might look something like this:

Sectional sofa ($1,100-$2,500)

Coffee table ($150-$500)

Ottoman ($100-$500)

TV stand ($300-$800)

Furniture prices can have a large price range, and when you’re shopping for your home, it’s important to look in a range that suits your budget. If you’re shopping online, many retailers allow you to exclude options outside of your price range, which can remove the temptation to overspend.

Do your research

Especially if time is on your side, it’s a good idea to do as much research as possible before buying.

This can include everything from reading up on different furniture styles to browsing different furniture inventories online. The Star Furniture Interior Design Blog offers an array of helpful decorating resources, including everything from the best sectional sofas in every price range and how to upgrade your guest room this holiday season to everything you need to know about modern contemporary décor and how to decorate your living room.

Find your priority items first

Once you have a shopping list, it’s time to ask yourself which items are most important to you.

If, for example, finding the perfect sofa is your biggest priority in the living room, it might make sense to pick out that item first. That way, if you need to spend a little more money on a priority item, you have the flexibility to cut costs elsewhere.

In general, it can be helpful to choose the big-ticket items first, so you don’t find yourself in a situation where you have limited money or limited stylistic choices for one of the biggest items on your list.

