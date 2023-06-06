You told us about your Houston infrastructure concerns, now we’re doing the story!

Have an opinion on an infrastructure issue in the Houston area? Know of people working on solutions? We want to hear from you.

Infrastructure. It’s not the sexiest topic, but it’s critical to our daily lives.

In a previous story, we asked you all to weigh in on your biggest infrastructure concerns and share ideas for solutions.

KPRC 2 and our parent company Graham Media Group are working to cover not just the problems in our communities, but also the solutions, through Solutionaries.

Well, you all came through with some great responses.

One viewer said, “It is so difficult and congested to switch freeways in Houston because the ramps between them either don’t exist or only carry one lane. Two-lane ramps wouldn’t be so expensive but Texas loves its feeder roads so the ramps have to go over the feeder roads in addition to the regular mainline lanes.”

Another viewer wrote, “There should definitely be bike paths everywhere making Houston more [climate-friendly] and it would be good for our health. Also, Houston really needs a railway or better public transportation that would connect the entire area. Whether we live in the Woodlands, Katy, Richmond, Clearlake, etc. there should be availability of public transport connecting us. But don’t destroy the greenery.”

But there were also other non-traffic related responses.

Like this viewer who said, “Flooding... A solution for Downtown flooding would be to lower Allen Parkway and adjacent [parklands] level with the festival grounds that are used in the Eleanor Tinsley Park. This will almost double the “overflow” area when Buffalo Bayou floods. Ramps can be used to access existing intersections and businesses located along the roadway. This might also help protect other properties located upstream of this area when a catastrophic flood event occurs every few years.”

Or another viewer who said, “Power grid. The Houston electricity companies rely upon wooden poles to support elevated electricity lines. Not only are these very susceptible to damage from a hurricane, but they are also susceptible to vehicle collisions.”

Take Action Now!

Now we want you all to vote on which story we should tackle first. Should we focus on traffic/alternate modes of transportation, flooding, or the electrical grid? Vote below and we’ll start working on finding solutions for an upcoming story!