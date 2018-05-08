Three Houston-area theaters to screen royal wedding

HOUSTON - The historic royal wedding, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will say "I do," is less that two weeks away.

People from all over the world will be tuned in to watch it.

NBC coverage of the event will be aired at 3:30 a.m. Central Standard Time on Saturday, May 19.

For those who want to watch it on the big screen, three theaters in the Houston area will be airing the royal wedding. Screenings of the wedding won't be live, but there will be an encore replay at 11 a.m. with no commercial interruptions.

To find a theater that's screening the royal wedding near you, enter your ZIP code on Fathom Event's website.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.