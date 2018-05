HOUSTON - This is the royal wedding program, as released by Kensington Palace for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

The Official Order of Service for the Wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle is now available to download.https://t.co/dRHckWM0j8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

View the PDF document of the service order.

