The wedding band: Meghan Markle's ring made of Welsh gold given by the Queen

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle after their wedding on May 19, 2018.

WINDSOR, England - Meghan Markle's ring was made from a piece of Welsh gold gifted to her by the Queen, and Prince Harry's is a platinum band with a textured finish, CNN understands.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018…

The couple chose Cleave and Company to make their wedding bands. The rings was carried to St. George's Chapel by Prince Harry's brother, William, the Duke of Cambridge, as best man.

Cleave and Company made Markle's engagement ring in 2017.

The tradition of the royal family using Welsh gold for wedding rings began in 1923 with the Queen Mother, then later Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret, Princes Anne and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Other members of the royal family with Welsh gold wedding rings include Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

