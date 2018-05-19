Sugar sweet: 5 heartwarming moments from the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

HOUSTON - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married Saturday in Windsor, and from beginning to end, the event was filled with moments worth savoring.
Here are some of the most heartwarming moments of the ceremony.
1. Meghan Markle and mom in the Rolls-Royce:
In the biggest moments of your life, you sometimes just need mom at your side. That appears to be the case for Meghan Markle. Mother, Doria Ragland, smiled and waved at Meghan Markle’s side as she rode toward her prince.
2. First look at Meghan Markle coming down the aisle:
Prince Harry literally saw his future coming toward him. Not many moments in life when this happens. The world was watching when it happened to him. Just look at that face!
3. Small talk at the altar:
In the most nerve-racking moments of one’s life, just turning to your someone and making small talk is the most calming thing one can do. That appears to be what happened in the church when Meghan Markle finally met up with her groom. What a sweet moment in a formal setting that says so much about the casual, but loving way these two relate to each other.
4. The kiss outside the church:
There’s nothing like that first kiss with your spouse after you wed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kissed that kiss in front of millions of royal watchers. Quite a moment, to say the least.
5. The crowd singing “Stand By Me” as the carriage procession passed
The final song following the church service was “Stand by Me.” The crowd picked up the tune and ushered the couple off on their procession with song.
