Royal wedding photos are here!

LONDON - Kensington Palace released on Monday a first-look at the official wedding photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Suessex.

The royal family released three photos taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski from Friday's ceremony.

One image shows the new couple and members of their now blended family in the Clarence House at Windsor Castle.

The photo includes Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and their spouses, as well as Markle's mother and the children who served as bridesmaids and page boys.

Another image, in classic black and white, appears to display a love without a care between the newlyweds.

The palace said on Twitter Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they now are known, "feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world."

The third picture is perhaps the cutest of all. It captured the couple with their bridesmaids and page boys in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Palace.

