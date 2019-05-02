Royals

Princess Charlotte's new birthday photos show us she's growing up fast

New photos taken by her mother on her 4th birthday

By Kendall Trammell, CNN
The Duchess of Cambridge

In this photo taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte is seen celebrating her fourth birthday on May 1, 2019.

(CNN) - This little princess keeps growing up.

In honor of Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday on Thursday, Kensington Palace released three new photos of the royal.

Taken by her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate, Charlotte poses for the camera in three photos around the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

In one photo, Charlotte sits in the grass, looking sweet and innocent with her hands crossed over her blue flowered dress. In the others, the energetic princess runs around wearing a gray cardigan, a plaid skirt and dark-colored leggings.

Charlotte is the fourth in line to the British throne.

Prince William and Kate also released new photos of Prince Louis last week for his first birthday.

