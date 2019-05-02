Princess Charlotte's new birthday photos show us she's growing up fast

In this photo taken by her mother, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte is seen celebrating her fourth birthday on May 1, 2019.

(CNN) - This little princess keeps growing up.

In honor of Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday on Thursday, Kensington Palace released three new photos of the royal.

Taken by her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate, Charlotte poses for the camera in three photos around the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs

of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday tomorrow.



The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at

their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/skf95Z44EZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2019

In one photo, Charlotte sits in the grass, looking sweet and innocent with her hands crossed over her blue flowered dress. In the others, the energetic princess runs around wearing a gray cardigan, a plaid skirt and dark-colored leggings.

Charlotte is the fourth in line to the British throne.

Prince William and Kate also released new photos of Prince Louis last week for his first birthday.

