Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down aisle on wedding day

LONDON - Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding on Saturday.

The father of groom Prince Harry stepped in a day after Markle confirmed that her father's poor health would prevent him from traveling to the UK for the wedding and giving his daughter away as planned.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," Meghan Markle said in a statement provided by Kensington Palace Thursday.

The palace said Friday that Markle's future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk Markle down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The palace says he "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."

Prince Phillip is expected to attend the ceremony.

'Part of the family'

In a post-engagement interview with the BBC in November, Prince Harry said that his father was one of the first members of his family to meet Markle.

"The family together have been absolutely solid support," he said.

Markle also had warm words for the royal family. "The family has been great," she said, adding that she was starting to feel "a part of not just the institution but also part of the family."

The ceremony takes place at noon local time (6 a.m. CT) on Saturday. Markle will arrive at Windsor in a car with her mother, Doria Ragland, traveling up to the castle via the Long Walk, where members of the public will get their first glimpse of the bride.

The car will stop at the castle to let Meghan's mother out and pick up some of the bridal party before continuing to the church. There will be six young bridesmaids and four page boys in total, with Prince Harry's nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte among them.

