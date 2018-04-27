Prince Louis: Prince William, Kate Middleton name their third child

The newborn son of Prince William and Kate leaves the hospital.

The former Kate Middleton, now duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William have named their third child Louis Arthur Charles.

Kensington Palace tweeted the announcement Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.



The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and his two older siblings.

The newest arrival to the royal family was born on Monday and weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

He is a younger brother to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, and is Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild.

His birth was also a significant moment for Charlotte, the first princess who will not be overtaken in the line of succession by her younger brother.

Before the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, the newborn prince would have jumped above his older sister in the line for the throne.

But the act means that a female's claim to the royal throne can no longer be diminished by a younger brother.



