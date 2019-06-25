Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Multimillion-Dollar Home Renovation Cost Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new home underwent extensive renovations ahead of the birth of their son, Archie.

Buckingham Palace shared the cost that went into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Frogmore Cottage home that they moved into in April, as well as other royal residences, in a report on Monday. Frogmore Cottage was actually five different residences constructed in the 1800s that were converted into one, and according to the report, the five residences were in "poor condition" before Meghan and Harry moved in.

The structural renovations totaled £2.4 million (around $3 million) and were paid for with British taxpayer money. The funds come from the queen's Sovereign Grant -- funds the queen receives from the British Government to support official duties and maintain royal palaces.

"The scheme consisted of the reconfiguration and full refurbishment of five residential units in poor condition to create the official residence for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their family," the report reads. "The works started on-site in November 2018 and were substantially completed by the end of March 2019."

According to multiple reports, renovations included more superficial changes like redecorating the exterior of their home and re-landscaping the garden, as well as extensive rewiring and updating of heating systems. Meghan and Harry paid for all the fixtures and fittings in their new home, including furniture and interior decoration. In addition, if Harry and Meghan wanted anything considered over the budget when it comes to design elements, they paid for it themselves.

In March, a source told ET that the home "will include an eco-friendly green energy unit" as well as "two conservatory extensions and extensive landscaping so baby Sussex will have privacy." The source also said the couple enlisted Vicky Charles and Julia Corden -- the same interior designers who worked with their good friends George and Amal Clooney on their Sonning-on-Thames mansion -- for the project.

A source later told ET that Meghan had been involved every step of the way when it came to remodeling their new 10-bedroom home, while juggling her extensive charity work and getting ready for the birth of her first child.

"One of the attractions of Frogmore Cottage are the extensive gardens, which will offer their child freedom from the paparazzi to play outdoors and enjoy a wonderful childhood," ET's source said.

