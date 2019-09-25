Archie Looks Just Like Dad Prince Harry as a Baby -- Here's Proof!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nearly 5-month-old son, Archie, made his big tour debut on Wednesday, and fans are already noticing just how much he looks like his dad.

Archie joined his parents for a meeting with Archbishop Desmind Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, and happily sat down on his mother's lap as his father proudly looked on. Archie looked adorable in a white long-sleeve T-shirt and striped overalls from H&M, as he clearly commanded the attention of the room.

The occasion marked the first glimpse of Archie's face since he made his royal debut shortly after his birth in May. And when looking at photos of Harry as a baby, it's not hard to see the resemblance, right down to the red hair.

ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, recently explained the significance of Archie sporting a white bobble hat when he arrived in South Africa on Monday, noting that the accessory was incredibly similar to the one Harry wore as a baby (pictured below).

"Baby Archie was snapped at the airport ... he’s wrapped up against the cold in an anorak and quite importantly, a white bobble hat which is identical to the hat that Prince Harry wore when he was on an engagement with his mother back in 1985," she noted. "And the royals do have a habit of dressing their children in clothes worn many decades before and we call it twinning, and this does seems to be an example of the couple deliberately choosing to put Archie in an item of clothing very similar to something Prince Harry wore back when he was a baby."

And although Archie was present for Meghan and Harry's important meeting on Wednesday, Nicholl explained why we won't see too much of Archie during the rest of the tour.

"It would be almost impossible to take such a small baby on a small charter flight to very rural regions in Africa, where there is malaria," Nicholl said. "Flying on such a small plane would be very difficult and Harry is going to be going into quite remote parts of the country. That's why the program is splitting. Harry will go off and travel [and] Meghan will stay behind with the baby here in Cape Town."

Watch the video below for more on Meghan and Harry's tour of Africa, which has already gave us plenty of memorable moments so far.

