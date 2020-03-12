Moveout process underway at NRG Park for Rodeo

HOUSTON – The moveout process for Rodeo Houston is underway, according to Rodeo officials.

From Sky2, you could see empty carnival rides as crews work to pack up what is left of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Competition animals were moved out of NRG Park late Wednesday night. Some spent the night at a Katy ISD Agricultural Facility while participants sorted out what happens next. Maria DiPetta with Katy ISD said the school wanted to lend a helping hand and offered seven of the barns at the facility to rodeo participants.

“We have a variety of cows, steers, heifers, goats, and things of that nature," DiPetta said.

Questions remain on refunds to patrons, scholarships and vendors.

According to Rodeo officials, there will be an update later in the day on refund information.