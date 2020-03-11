WATCH: Fans go all out for NCT 127 at Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – When it was first announced that the 2020 lineup for the Houston Rodeo would include a K-pop group, reactions were split. Many rodeogoers didn’t understand the change in tradition and the K-pop fan community of Houston grew eager to know if super groups BTS or Black Pink would perform.

Despite the curiosity surrounding the day, NCT 127 fans showed up and showed out making the first K-pop night at the Rodeo a success.

The total attendance for all activities on park grounds was more than 80,000 guests, according to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Most of the audience was dressed in neon green with a light stick in hand.

Before the concert, fans participated in Random Dance Play outside of the stadium. The activity was organized by @NCT_TEXAS, a fan group on Twitter, and K-event planner @SNAP2Official.

Later in the night, cowboys wrapped up their rodeo and the stage was rolled out for NCT 127.

The K-Pop group opened the show with their English version of “Cherry Bomb.”

The supergroup also performed big hits “Simon Says,” “TOUCH," and “Highway to Heaven.”

They closed out the show with “Kick It."

THEY PERFORMED KICK IT TONIGHT

Here’s what fans had to say about the show:

NCT127 just keeps proving everyone wrong! Antis were calling them embarrassing and and saying the rodeo would be empty but NCT127

NCT127 just keeps proving everyone wrong! Antis were calling them embarrassing and and saying the rodeo would be empty but NCT127

KARMA IS AT ITS PEAK!!!! Stream KICK IT

please let me s o b. im literally in the biggest post concert depression right now. thank you boys for one of the best nights ever. it truly did mean the world to me.