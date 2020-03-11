Scholarships? Refunds? What you need to know now that the Houston Rodeo is canceled

HOUSTON – The rest of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled Wednesday in response to the growing concern of the coronavirus in the Houston area.

More than a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Houston, Harris County, Fort Bend County and Montgomery County.

Here are the answers to the top questions regarding the Houston Rodeo cancelation:

What caused the cancelation of the Houston Rodeo?

Houston and Harris County official declared a health emergency in Houston after a coronavirus case in Montgomery County was declared as community spread.

The Montgomery County man was not related to international travel, like the nearly dozen other positive coronavirus cases in the Houston area.

“It appeared to be a situation that took place within our region,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a press conference Wednesday. “That changed things."

The Montgomery Man reportedly attended the Bar-B-Que Contest at the Houston Rodeo on Feb. 28, Hildago said. Officials said they are retracing the man’s steps to determine where he was and wasn’t at the Rodeo, including if he attended the nightly concert.

“We don’t know if he had symptoms at the time,” Hildago said.

Which concerts canceled?

Yes, the Houston Rodeo will shut down all event operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The remaining canceled concerts included Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Lizzo, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Gwen Stefani, Khalid, Chris Stapleton, Marshmello, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan.

#COJONation! While I’m disappointed that the rodeo has been cancelled, we will be back in Houston soon! Waco & Corpus are STILL HAPPENING! Corpus is sold out. Waco, get your tickets while you can here https://t.co/14vGl8sFkq.

See y’all this weekend, get ready to party! pic.twitter.com/7jyTPhuXmN — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) March 11, 2020

Will refunds be offered for Houston Rodeo?

Yes, Houston Rodeo President Joel Cowley said all prepurchased tickets will be refunded. Houston Rodeo said they will be posting more information on their website.

Here is what KPRC 2 could find on the cancellation policy from AXS, the official ticket seller for Houston Rodeo.

Will the Houston Rodeo fulfill student scholarships?

Yes, the scholarships will be fulfilled, Cowley said.

“We are in a position to fulfill our annual commitment to youth and education,” he said at the press conference.

What other events are canceled in Houston?

The Tour De Houston will be rescheduled, Turner said.

All city-sponsored or produced events in March will also be rescheduled or canceled.