Ready 2 Rodeo: Everything you need to know about enjoying the Rodeo on Tuesday

Week 2 of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is off to a great start and Tuesday promises to continue the momentum of Week 1.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights coming up on Tuesday and a rewind from Monday.

WATCH: Houston Rodeo audience lights up NRG Stadium for Chris Young during emotional performance

Chris Young performed on the first night of spring break stampede at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, entertaining more than 50,000 attendees. If you missed it, you missed out. Many fans expressed online how great of a night it was. Read more

Alvin girl all smiles after winning mutton bustin’ at Houston Rodeo

A girl from Alvin was nothing but smiles after winning Monday night’s mutton bustin’ competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Read more

Rodeo personalities: Clowning around with famed bullfighter and barrel man Leon Coffee

Leon Coffee poses in his dressing room at the Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show (KPRC 2)

Rodeo legend Leon Coffee began riding bulls as a child. Come high school, the self-described adrenaline junkie took to bullfighting. After decades performing at major rodeos across the country, acquiring dozens of injuries along the way, Coffee opted for a slightly safer occupation. Now, Coffee is a barrel man, or clown, for RodeoHouston. Donning face paint, the Blanco native provides family-friendly entertainment and comedic relief during the rodeo. Read more about this Rodeo legend here.

Ermagerd! These are just a few of the adorable baby animals you can see, pet at RodeoHouston

Cute animals at the rodeo (KPRC 2)

Part of the fun-filled event is getting to see and interact with the livestock. You can pet baby goats in the petting zoo, watch chicks hatch and even see newborn pigs, sheep and cows. See a full gallery here.

All the events happening at the Rodeo on Tuesday

8 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: Texas Longhorn - NRG Center, Main Arena (East Side)

Open Cattle Show: Shorthorn - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Horse Show: AQHA & All Breed Team Roping - NRG Arena

11 a.m.

Family Entertainment (hourly, ends at 2 p.m.) - The Junction

11:30 a.m.

Open Cattle Show: Maine-Anjou - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Open Cattle Show: MainTainer - NRG Center, Main Arena (West Side)

Noon

Junior Commercial Steer Show: Awards - NRG Arena, Sales Pavilion

3 p.m.

Horse Show: Team Roping Challenge - NRG Arena

4 p.m.

Live Music: Mandi Powell - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Acoustic Stage

5 p.m.

Lil' Rustlers Rodeo NRG Center – Main Arena

Rodeo Rockstar Semifinal Round - Stars Over Texas Stage

6:30 p.m.

Live Music: Dallas Remington - Champion Wine Garden Carruth Plaza, Main Stage

6:45 p.m.

Super Series III Round 2, followed by NCT 127 in concert - NRG Stadium

7:30 p.m.

Live Music: London Lawhon - Stars Over Texas Stage

10:15 p.m.

Live Music: Max Flinn - The Hideout

