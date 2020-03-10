Alvin girl all smiles after winning mutton bustin’ at Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – A girl from Alvin was nothing but smiles after winning Monday night’s mutton bustin’ competition at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Mutton bustin’ is a nightly Rodeo event that requires the children competing to ride across a pen on the back of a sheep. The goal is to stay atop the wooly mammal as long as possible.

RELATED READ: Meet more mutton bustin’ champs

Alyse Wollam kept her balance as her sheep scurried all the way across the pen. She said she had only practiced twice.

“It wasn’t fast enough so I can fall off,” Alyse said when she was asked how she did so well.

Congrats, Alyse.