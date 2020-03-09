72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

72ºF

Rodeo

These are just a few of the adorable baby animals you can see, pet at RodeoHouston

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: Things to do, rodeo, RodeoHouston, Houston Rodeo, animals
Cute animals at the rodeo
Cute animals at the rodeo (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a lot to offer.

Part of the fun-filled event is getting to see and interact with the livestock. You can pet baby goats in the petting zoo, watch chicks hatch and even see newborn pigs, sheep and cows.

It’s almost too much cuteness to handle -- almost. Here is just a small look at some of the adorable animals at the Rodeo:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: