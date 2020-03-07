The results are in: Here are the 2020 Gold Buckle Foodie Award winners

On Thursday, guest judges ate their way through 83 entries vying for glory at the 12th annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Gold Buckle Foodie Awards.

The calorie-dense contestants ran the gamut, from classic rodeo fair like ribs and sausage to crazy concoctions including cotton candy lemonade, pretzel cheese dogs and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and cheese turkey legs. If it could be deep-friend or stuck on a stick, there’s a good chance the judges ate it.

At the end of the day, eight unbelievably scrumptious entries walked away champions. While you’re at the rodeo, track down these award-wining treats for a tasty time. Your taste buds will thank you.

Here’s who came out on top at the 2020 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards: