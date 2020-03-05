59ºF

PHOTOS: RodeoHouston honors service members past, present on Armed Forces Day

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Service members and their families came out for Armed Forces Day at the Houston Rodeo on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
HOUSTON – The skies may have threatened rain, but that didn’t stop people from going out to the Rodeo for Armed Forces Day.

Service members past and present, along with their family and friends, spent the day perusing the shopping area, enjoying the carnival and eating some delicious Rodeo food.

Here are some of the people who came out for Armed Forces Day. Thank you for your service.

