PHOTOS: RodeoHouston honors service members past, present on Armed Forces Day
HOUSTON – The skies may have threatened rain, but that didn’t stop people from going out to the Rodeo for Armed Forces Day.
Service members past and present, along with their family and friends, spent the day perusing the shopping area, enjoying the carnival and eating some delicious Rodeo food.
Here are some of the people who came out for Armed Forces Day. Thank you for your service.
