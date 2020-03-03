Here is what people are most looking forward to at this year’s Rodeo

HOUSTON – The smell of turkey legs and fried goodies fill the air as you step onto the Rodeo grounds for the first time in the 2020 season.

You keep walking and the noise of carnival rides and families laughing and taking pictures reminds you why the Rodeo is such a special part of Houston tradition — it brings the community together to enjoy the fun, fashion and (of course) food only found once a year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

From new rides and shows to the new social hot spot, people have a lot of things to look forward to at the Rodeo. KPRC 2 talked to some of the people who went out for opening and here is what they had to say.

PHOTOS: Scenes from RodeoHouston opening day

Full Screen 1 / 20 Scene from RodeoHouston opening day. Tuesday March 3, 2020.

“I love the Rodeo,” said Sharon Kienitz. “The food is great. The music is great. The outfits are great. But, the best part about the Rodeo is the scholarships. It’s an amazing thing what the city does, and that’s why I love it.”

First-timer from New York, Katy Kienitz said, “I was expecting to see a lot of Texas fashion flair on full display. I have not been disappointed so far. I am excited to try the turkey legs and the barbecue. I’ve also been hearing a lot of goods things about the wine tent."

Jasun Aubert, a first-timer from Seattle said, “I am excited for the bull rides. It’s my favorite thing. I am also looking forward to the barrel racing."

Deahna Ortiz, who was accompanying Aubert, said that the rode is fun, but she is in it for the shopping.

“The shopping is great! Have you seen the Kendra Scott tent? Is it their first time here, because it’s awesome. The Bargain Barn is also another great spot. Everything is $10. I have been doing this for seven years and had never seen it before. It’s definitely worth it.”

Shailynd Owen said, “I love bringing my kid. She loves pigs. I love getting to come out here with her.”

The crowds were minimal around lunchtime on opening day.

“We enjoy all the shopping and it’s not so crowded around this time so it’s nice," said Rodeo-goer Gary Young.

Sonia Cole said she just wants to have a good time.

“I was just here with my kids on a field trip and everybody looked happy," Cole said. "My favorite thing to do is people watch.”

Whether you are all about the shopping, the food or the rodeo, people are definitely ready to Rodeo in 2020. What a way to kick off the season.