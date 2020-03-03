GUIDE: 10 things to know before heading out to the Houston rodeo

HOUSTON – We are less than 24 hours away from the official kick-off of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Starting Tuesday and up until March 22, locals and visitors will be able to enjoy concerts, fried foods, entertainment and more.

Below you’ll find a guide of nine things you need to know before heading out to the rodeo.

Let’s begin with parking.

In this list, we included locations where ride-sharing services, taxies and limos can drop you off and pick you up from, three Rodeo managed on-site parking lots priced at $20 and free park and ride options.

This list provides a daily schedule for all the events happening at the rodeo from March 3 through March 22.

Are you familiar with the 20 entertainers at this year’s rodeo? Our short quiz will teach you about each of the music acts and their concert date.

Wondering what food options will be available this year?

We compiled a list of each of the 93 food vendors that will be throughout the rodeo grounds. Food options include American, barbecue, Mexican, international, pizza, seafood, snacks, sweets, beverages and carnival foods.

The Houston rodeo will host its first-ever sensory-friendly carnival experience from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5.

This list includes some of the new features you’ll find at the rodeo including new photo ops, new things to do and new food options.

There will be a total of six new exhibits at this year’s rodeo, two indoor and four outdoor. Read about each one and their location, here.

This guide includes all the free kid-friendly activities and admission prices for kids and adults.

If it’s your first rodeo, we have a list with everything you need to know as a newbie, from ticketing to what to look out for.

The Houston rodeo is taking extra precautions to ensure that attendees are safe amid growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak.