PHOTOS: Check out how Houstonians are celebrating Go Texan Day!

View this post on Instagram

I have officially been in Texas for 4 years now, meaning I have been here over half of the years in my life😌 I guess it’s safe to say I am a Texan ☺️ #HappyTexansDay 💗 #GoTexanDay #GoTexanDay2020 #Texan #TexanDay #WeAreTexans #TexansNation #WesternAttire #ABC13 #WesternGear #WesternGirl #WesternFashion #Houston #ABC13Eyewitness #ABC13Houston #WesternStyle #Cowgirl #TexanCowgirl #TheTycenLeighShow