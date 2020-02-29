55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

55ºF

Rodeo

PHOTOS: Check out how Houstonians are celebrating Go Texan Day!

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: Go Texan Day, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, RodeoHouston, Social
Kids dress up for Go Texan Day on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, ahead of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo's season kick-off.
Kids dress up for Go Texan Day on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, ahead of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo's season kick-off. (Angel Y Elizabeth Quintanilla/Facebook)

HOUSTON – Happy Go Texan Day, Houston!

See how social media celebrated in style today during the unofficial kickoff of the Houston Rodeo season!

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.