What you need to know about tomorrow’s Go Texan Day

HOUSTON – Time to Rodeo, Houston!

As a Houston tradition, Go Texan Day is the unofficial kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo celebrated on the Friday before the Rodeo begins. The day brings Houstonians together to celebrate Western heritage and get people in the rodeo spirit.

Houstonians are encouraged to wear western clothing such as jeans, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats.

The 2020 Go Texan Day Contest

Schools, small and large businesses, and government offices have a chance to win prizes and gain recognition in this year’s Go Texan Day contest. Participants can upload a video showcasing participation in Go Texan Day. It can be super simple or creative like decorating your space with western-themed decor, celebrating with a cook-off, or relaxing with country music.

You can vote for your favorite entries online at the RodeoHouston website. The winners will get a trophy and passes to the rodeo and concert for the evening of March 10. Runner-ups will receive a certificate and passes to the RodeoHouston grounds for the same date.

To enter the Go Texan Day contest, click here. The deadline to enter is March 2 at 5 p.m.

Check out the photos from last year’s Go Texan Day sent from our KPRC viewers!