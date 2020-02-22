Houston restaurants bust out Rodeo deals, specialty menu items during Rodeo season

Good news Houston foodies: You don’t need to tackle traffic or trudge through the crowds at NRG Park just to snag some delicious rodeo food. Several Houston restaurants will bring the taste of the rodeo right to your table with an array of deals and Rodeo-inspired menu offerings. So

Rodeo Tacos (Hotel Derek)

We have three words for you: Ribeye steak tacos. The Texas-themed Hotel Derek’s Revolve Bar + Grill will serve up some the sizzling specialty menu item, dubbed the ‘Blazing Saddles rodeo special’ with habanero mango salsa and a generous helping of smoked refried beans on the side.

The $16 tacos are available March 2-22 during lunch and dinner service.

2525 W Loop S., Houston, TX 77027

(713) 961-3000

Fajitas (Nick De La Torre)

Picos is celebrating Rodeo season with an array of specials. On Monday and Tuesday, enjoy 50% off Fajitas for Two, along with Happy Hour drink specials. Wednesday through Friday, Happy Hour will run from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and included $7 margaritas and a select beers for $3. A specialty menu item, the Chamorro De Puerco Carnitas Style & Cowboy Steak, will be available every day of the week. Rode Houston gold badge holders will receive a free appetizer with the purchase of two entrees.

The specials are available March 2-20.

3601 Kirby Dr., Houston, TX 77098

(832) 831-9940

Rodeo Milk Punch (State of Grace)

Kick back with a specialty Rodeo cocktail from State of Grace. The Rodeo Milk Punch is a classic New Orleans style cocktail, made with bourbon, a milk/cream vanilla blend, and garnished with grated nutmeg. The cocktails is $11 and is available all day, every day from March 3-22.

3258 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77098

(832) 942-5080

Shishito Peppers (Royal Sonesta Houston)

Axis Lounge is offering Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo attendees half-price bar snacks from March 3-22. Customers must show their rodeo ticket from that day to receive the discount.

2222 W Loop South, Houston, TX 77027

(713) 627-7600

Safina Mediterranean (Safina Mediterranean)

Safina Mediterranean, the restaurant and bar located in the InterContinental Hotel at the Texas Medical Center, is serving up a Rodeo-inspired dish all day for the duration of the Houston Rodeo, March 3-22. The Pressed Pulled Pork Sandwich is made with roasted pulled pork, Spanish chorizo, house made pickles, marinated tomato, Gruyere cheese, topped with salsa verde and it’s just $12.

6750 Main St., Houston, TX 77030

(713) 422-2779