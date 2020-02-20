6 new exhibits to see at Rodeo Houston this year

HOUSTON – This might not be your first rodeo, but it’s going to feel like it.

The annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is less than two weeks away, and many changes are being introduced this season including new exhibits.

Here’s what to add to your plans:

Outdoors

1. Located in The Junction is Born to Buck, a Mare and Foal presentation that will allow attendees to see bucking horses up close and gain a better understanding of their lives inside and outside of the rodeo. The presentation celebrating their athleticism will feature a special tribute that showcases generations of bucking horses, and to the rodeo competitors who treat them like family.

2. Also in The Junction is the Extreme Dogs Show. Here, attendees can watch rescue dogs performing sports like agility, dock diving, high jump, weave pole racing, disc and tricks with a brilliant cast.

Indoors

3. Located at the McNee entrance of NRG Stadium, the Rodeo’s new lounge called The Social Spur will add an interactive social media experience for rodeo fans. The lounge will feature music, TVs, photo opportunities and engaging activations for visitors.

4. Inside NRG Center at AGVENTURE, visitors can visit the new balloon art display throughout the rodeo season and watch it evolve over the 20 days.

5. Also in AGVENTURE, rodeo-goers can experience a parakeet encounter. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the walk-in aviary, interact and feed the friendly birds.

6. Located on the east side of NRG Center, attendees can build their own virtual farm with the Farming Simulator. The exhibit will include six stations where participants will test their farming skills in a timed hay stacking competition. Farming Simulator will also have two computer stations that feature the full-length game, so guests can get an in-depth understanding of the virtual world.