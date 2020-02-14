What you need to know about this year’s Rodeo Roundup at City Hall

HOUSTON – Time to lace up the cowboy boots, as Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to declare Feb. 25 as “Go Texan Day” at this year’s Rodeo Roundup at City Hall.

The event will take place at City Hall’s Hermann Square from 11 a.m - 1 p.m.

Attendees can learn about the rodeo’s contributions to the community, listen to the Mayor’s Go Texan Day proclamation, meet rodeo volunteers, and listen to Western songs performed by the Rodeo Choir.

Admission is free and includes lunch and a drink.

Here’s a photo from last year’s event.