What will $700 rent you in Mid West, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Mid West is currently hovering around $998.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $640/month, this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8162 Richmond Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect oversized closets, a balcony and a dishwasher. Building amenities include covered parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

8155 Richmond Ave.

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 8155 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $649/month for its 576 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site laundry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher in the unit. Dogs and cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

2600 Westerland Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2600 Westerland Drive that's going for $650/month.

Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline