What will $2,300 rent you in Greater Uptown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Greater Uptown is currently hovering around $1,200.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $2,300/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5740 San Felipe St.

Listed at $2,205/month, this 1,349-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 5740 San Felipe St.

The unit offers hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. The building boasts a swimming pool and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

2525 McCue Road

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 2525 McCue Road. It's listed for $2,228/month for its 1,350 square feet.

The residence offers a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3100 Post Oak Blvd.

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3100 Post Oak Blvd. It's listed for $2,275/month.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Animals are permitted.

6464 San Felipe St.

Located at 6464 San Felipe St., here's a 1,613-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $2,297/month.

In the unit, expect to see in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood floors. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

5600 Westheimer Road

Listed at $2,300/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5600 Westheimer Road.

You can expect in-unit laundry in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

