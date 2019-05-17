What will $1,600 rent you in the Heights, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Heights?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Heights is currently hovering around $1,200.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,600 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

601 Heights Blvd.

Listed at $1,598/month, this 552-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 601 Heights Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building amenities include a swimming pool, garage parking, a dog park and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1215 Columbia St.

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1215 Columbia St. It's listed for $1,575/month for its 625 square feet of space.

In the partially furnished apartment, expect hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2125 Yale St.

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2125 Yale St. It's listed for $1,518/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a residents lounge. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.