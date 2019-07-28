What will $1,500 rent you in the Greenway/Upper Kirby area, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Greenway/Upper Kirby area?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom residence in the Greenway/Upper Kirby area is currently hovering around $1,350.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2305 W. Alabama St.

Listed at $1,405/month, this 776-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2305 W. Alabama St.

In the residence, the listing promises in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

3788 Richmond Ave.

Next, check out this 752-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 3788 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $1,465/month.

The building has a swimming pool, and the residence has a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2828 Greenbriar Drive

Located at 2828 Greenbriar Drive, here's a 950-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,460/month.

You can expect a fireplace, high ceilings, a balcony and in-unit laundry in the residence. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

3720 W. Alabama St.

Lastly, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 3720 W. Alabama St. It's listed for $1,475/month for its 1,118 square feet.

In the apartment, which comes furnished, the listing promises high ceilings, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

