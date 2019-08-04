What will $1,500 rent you in Memorial, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Memorial?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom residence in Memorial is currently hovering around $1,171.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9789 Katy Freeway

First, there's this studio apartment over at 9789 Katy Freeway. It's listed for $1,415/month for its 532 square feet.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

14250 Kimberley Lane

Here's a 1,405-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 14250 Kimberley Lane that's going for $1,420/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony. The building offers secured entry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed, but expect a $400 pet fee.

1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road

Next, check out this 829-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road. It's listed for $1,420/month.

The building features secured entry and a fitness center. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

905 Town And Country Blvd.

Located at 905 Town And Country Blvd., here's a 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,449/month.

The apartment offers a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

874 Yorkchester Drive

Listed at $1,440/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 874 Yorkchester Drive.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

