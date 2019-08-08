What will $1,500 rent you in Greater Uptown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown is currently hovering around $1,195.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1940 Fountain View Drive

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 1940 Fountain View Drive. It's listed for $1,406/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. Also, expect to find in-unit laundry in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2345 Sage Road

Next, there's this 1,036-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2345 Sage Road that's going for $1,412/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building has assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3323 McCue Road

Then, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3323 McCue Road. It's listed for $1,415/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1111 Post Oak Blvd.

Listed at $1,425/month, this 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1111 Post Oak Blvd.

You can expect to see a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Cats and dogs are welcome.

5000 Hidalgo St.

And there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5000 Hidalgo St. It's listed for $1,425/month.

The unit comes with in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

