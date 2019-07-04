What will $1,400 rent you in Neartown-Montrose, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Neartown-Montrose?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Neartown-Montrose is currently hovering around $1,264.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,400/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4310 Dunlavy St.

Listed at $1,305/month, this 609-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4310 Dunlavy St.

In the residence, expect to find a balcony, air conditioning, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Waugh Drive and West Dallas Street

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Waugh Drive and West Dallas Street. It's listed for $1,347/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

1919 Portsmouth St.

Here's a 954-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1919 Portsmouth St. that's going for $1,350/month.

In the residence, you'll see a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

1324 W. Clay St.

Finally, check out this 316-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1324 W. Clay St. It's listed for $1,350/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and a fitness center. You can also expect in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

