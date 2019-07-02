What will $1,400 rent you in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area is currently hovering around $1,328.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Richmond Avenue and Cummins Street

First up, there's this 859-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Richmond Avenue and Cummins Street. It's listed for $1,322/month.

The building boasts secured entry. The apartment comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2828 Greenbriar Drive

Located at 2828 Greenbriar Drive, here's an 864-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,329/month.

The unit offers high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

3720 W. Alabama St.

Next, check out a $1,340/month 1,012-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 3720 W. Alabama St.

The residence offers a balcony, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

Westheimer Road and Bammel Lane

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Westheimer Road and Bammel Lane. It's listed for $1,344/month.

When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

