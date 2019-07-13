What will $1,400 rent you in Downtown, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Downtown iscurrently hovering around $1,500.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1801 Main St.

Listed at $1,315/month, this 616-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1801 Main St.

Expect to see a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The building features assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

15 N. Chenevert St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 15 N. Chenevert St. It's listed for $1,370/month for its 667 square feet.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. You can expect to find hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

1500 Crawford St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1500 Crawford St. that's going for $1,390/month.

The listing promises in-unit laundry in the apartment. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

1600 Jackson St.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1600 Jackson St. It's listed for $1,390/month.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1825 San Jacinto St.

Located at 1825 San Jacinto St., here's a 525-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,394/month.

The apartment has a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

