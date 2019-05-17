What will $1,200 rent you in Westchase, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westchase?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase is currently hovering around $920.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10777 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $1,157/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 10777 Richmond Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

10707 Westheimer Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 10707 Westheimer Road. It's listed for $1,150/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3003 Seagler Road, #7520

Then there's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3003 Seagler Road, #7520, that's going for $1,117/month.

Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

9851 Meadowglen Lane

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 9851 Meadowglen Lane. It's listed for $1,109/month.

In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.