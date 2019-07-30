What will $1,100 rent you in Eldridge/West Oaks, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eldridge/West Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom residence in Eldridge/West Oaks is currently hovering around $1,052.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,100/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1910 Westmead Drive



First , there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 1910 Westmead Drive. It's listed for $1,009/month for its 920 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry. The unit also features a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2250 Eldridge Parkway

Here's a 920-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2250 Eldridge Parkway that's going for $1,015/month.

Look for hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace in the apartment. Attention, pet owners: Your kitty and pup are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1335 Silverado Drive

Next, check out this 965-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 1335 Silverado Drive. It's listed for $1,013/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take note: Cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2600 Westhollow Drive

Here's a 1,322-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2600 Westhollow Drive that's going for $1,040/month.

The building offers a fitness center and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here. The listing specifies a $600 pet fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline