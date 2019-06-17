What will $1,000 rent you in South Belt/Ellington, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in South Belt/Ellington?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in South Belt/Ellington is currently hovering around $849.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

9757 Windwater Drive

Listed at $919/month, this 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 9757 Windwater Drive.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building boasts assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

10700 Fuqua St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 10700 Fuqua St. It's listed for $931/month for its 845 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool. The apartment has hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

9988 Windmill Lakes

Located at 9988 Windmill Lakes, here's a 1,002-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $970/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring. The building offers a fitness center and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Expect a $350 non-refundable pet fee.

12801 Roydon Drive

Listed at $970/month, this 892-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 12801 Roydon Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Expect a $300 pet fee.

12510 S. Green Drive

Here's a 797-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 12510 S. Green Drive that's going for $990/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the residence, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

