What will $1,000 rent you in Eldridge / West Oaks, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eldridge / West Oaks?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Eldridge / West Oaks is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,000 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3939 Synott Road

Here's a 1,070-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 3939 Synott Road that's going for $925/month.

The unit offers a fireplace, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

2215 Avenida La Quinta St.

Next, check out this 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 2215 Avenida La Quinta St. It's listed for $928/month.

The residence features a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

14723 W. Oaks Plaza St.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 14723 W. Oaks Plaza St. It's listed for $954/month for its 798 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The building boasts on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted.

