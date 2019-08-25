What apartments will $900 rent you in Westchase, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westchase?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase is currently hovering around $932.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $900 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

9940 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $830/month, this 753-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is situated at 9940 Richmond Ave.

The building has a fitness center. In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3000 Woodland Park Drive

Next up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 3000 Woodland Park. It's listed for $860/month for its 699 square feet.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

11355 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $899/month, this 576-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 11355 Richmond Ave.

In the residence, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

10936 Meadowglen Lane

And there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 10936 Meadowglen Lane. It's listed for $899/month for its 795 square feet.

You can expect to see a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

