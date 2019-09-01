What apartments will $900 rent you in Greater Uptown, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greater Uptown?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greater Uptown is currently hovering around $1,200.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $900/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1950 Winrock Blvd.

Listed at $829/month, this 630-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1950 Winrock Blvd.

The building has garage parking, a gym, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed, but expect extra fees.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6434 Ella Lee Lane

Next, check out this 977-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6434 Ella Lee Lane. It's listed for $885/month.

The building features assigned parking, secured entry and a swimming pool. Also, expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

5219 Richmond Ave.

Located at 5219 Richmond Ave., here's a 510-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $898/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building offers assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.