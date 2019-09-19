What apartments will $800 rent you in Mid-West, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid-West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mid-West is currently hovering around $850.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8162 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $725/month, this 623-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8162 Richmond Ave.

In the apartment, you'll see carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

8155 Richmond Ave.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 8155 Richmond Ave. It's also listed for $725/month for its 623 square feet.

The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. The unit also has a fireplace, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.

Westheimer and South Voss Roads

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Westheimer and South Voss roads that's also going for $725/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

6041 Winsome Lane

Listed at $750/month, this 482-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6041 Winsome Lane.

The building offers secured entry, assigned parking, a gym and a swimming pool. The listing also promises a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Cats and dogs are welcome.

