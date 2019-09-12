What apartments will $2,800 rent you in Downtown Houston, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown Houston?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,620.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,800/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1825 San Jacinto St.

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit situated at 1825 San Jacinto St. It's listed for $2,713/month for its 1,129 square feet.

The residence has a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1212 St. Charles St.

Here's a 2,214-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 1212 St. Charles St. that's going for $2,750/month.

The building boasts package service, outdoor space and garage parking. Animals are not welcome.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

500 Crawford St.

Located at 500 Crawford St., here's a 1,266-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,790/month.

In the apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1625 Main St.

Finally, check out this 1,016-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 1625 Main St. It's listed for $2,793/month.

In the residence, the listing promises hardwood flooring and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.