What apartments will $2,100 rent you in Neartown - Montrose, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Neartown - Montrose?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Neartown - Montrose is currently hovering around $1,264.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,100 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2001 Westheimer Road

Listed at $2,023/month, this 1,160-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 2001 Westheimer Road.

Expect to see a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

1340 W. Gray St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 1340 W. Gray St. It's listed for $2,035/month for its 1,155 square feet.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

4310 Dunlavy St.

Here's a 1,157-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 4310 Dunlavy St. that's going for $2,056/month.

You can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a balcony in the unit.

