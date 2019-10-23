What apartments will $1,800 rent you in Eldridge, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Eldridge?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Eldridge is currently hovering around $930.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14211 Hillvale Drive



First, here's a 1,981-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 14211 Hillvale Drive that's going for $1,650/month.

In the residence, you can expect a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Be prepared for a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

13411 Briar Forest Drive

Then, listed at $1,735/month, this 1,319-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 13411 Briar Forest Drive.

Expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

13098 Westheimer Road

Last but not least, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 13098 Westheimer Road. It's listed for $1,749/month for its 1,201 square feet.

The building features secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

