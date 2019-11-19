What apartments will $1,300 rent you in Mid West, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Mid West is currently hovering around $830.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2424 S. Voss Road

Listed at $1,229/month, this 1,050-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2424 S. Voss Road.

In the unit, expect to find a fireplace and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3542 Ocee St.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 3542 Ocee St. It's listed for $1,250/month for its 1,364 square feet.

The building offers a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a balcony in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

8740 Westheimer Road

Then, here's a 1,274-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 8740 Westheimer Road that's also going for $1,250/month.

The unit features in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts assigned parking and a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2827 Dunvale Road

Next, check out this 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2827 Dunvale Road. It's listed for $1,270/month.

The building has an elevator. The unit also includes stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. The listing specifies a $250 pet fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Fountain View Drive

Finally, listed at $1,300/month, this 815-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at Fountain View Drive.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Also, expect to find hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the condo. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.