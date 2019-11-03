What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Westchase, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westchase?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase is currently hovering around $932.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10936 Meadowglen Lane

Listed at $1,125/month, this 1,016-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10936 Meadowglen Lane.

The listing promises a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $400 pet deposit.

11355 Richmond Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 11355 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $1,191/month for its 967 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect to find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

2909 Rogerdale Road

Here's a 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 2909 Rogerdale Road that's going for $1,200/month.

In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

