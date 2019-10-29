What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Memorial, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Memorial?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Memorial is currently hovering around $1,100.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

801 Country Place Drive

Listed at $1,149/month, this 975-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 801 Country Place Drive.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $400 pet deposit.

Memorial and Crossroads Drives

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Memorial and Crossroads Drives. It's listed for $1,169/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. The apartment also offers in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

880 Highway 6 South

Here's a 639-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 880 Highway 6 South that's going for $1,170/month.

The unit includes in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road

Next, check out this 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road. It's listed for $1,183/month.

The building has secured entry and a fitness center. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the apartment. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

770 N. Eldridge Parkway

Located at 770 N. Eldridge Parkway, here's a 664-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,184/month.

Look for a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

